No evidence against Andhra politician Balashowry Vallabbhaneni: CBI

The CBI has not found any evidence to prosecute senior politician from Andhra Pradesh Balashowry Vallabbhaneni who was named in an FIR for allegedly moving more than Rs 11.9 crore through the bank account of a former IAF officer for the purchase of land, officials said.

The agency had booked former Squadron Leader of Indian Air Force (IAF) Polu Sreedhar posted at Palam Air Force Station here in a 2016 FIR for allegedly amassing assets worth over Rs 11.9 crore on a suspicion that he was covering the wealth of Vallabbhaneni who was also named as accused. The politician was an ex-parliamentarian at the time of filing of FIR. At present, he is a YSR Congress' Lok Sabha member.

The agency had alleged that between January 1, 2007, and December 31, 2010, while working as office in-charge at Airforce Station, Palam, Sreedhar amassed assets which were 423 per cent more than his known sources of income.

The suspicion was based on the bank deposits, which showed a total of Rs 11.96 crore was credited to Sreedhar's three bank accounts when his total income was around Rs 23 lakh, the officials said.

The CBI suspected Vallabbhaneni purchased agricultural land in Najafgarh using this money and was helped by Sreedhar, who allowed his accounts to be used and then Branch Manager Manish Saxena, who allegedly assisted in depositing, withdrawing or transfer of the money. During the investigation, Sreedhar admitted before the CBI that the money transacted using his bank account belonged to the former MP, they said.

In response to the notice issued under Section 91 of the CrPC, the former MP also admitted that money belonged to him, the charge sheet filed recently has alleged.

According to the CBI, Sreedhar returned Vallabbhaneni money, but over Rs 40 lakh was found more than the income and assets of the accused IAF officer.

The CBI said the former MP and branch manager could not be prosecuted as there was insufficient evidence of any conspiracy on record which shows that they had abetted the commission of the offence committed by Sreedhar because the land was purchased in the name of Vallabbhaneni with his own money, and Saxena had only opened the bank accounts of the accused. The agency alleged that the bank could not produce the deposit slip vouchers, etc., claiming them to be old records.

According to the charge sheet, there were no guidelines at the time issued by the RBI that restricted cash withdrawal to some limit from any particular bank account or bank manager. Saxena was authorized even to allow cash withdrawal of crores of rupees, it said. The CBI has charge sheeted only Sreedhar and said there was insufficient material to prosecute Vallabbhaneni and Saxena.

