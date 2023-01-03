Left Menu

J-K: Hurriyat Conference condemns Rajouri killings

Hurriyat Conference headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday condemned the recent killings of innocent people by terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-01-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 19:06 IST
Hurriyat Conference headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday condemned the recent killings of innocent people by terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. ''Hurriyat Conference is in principle against all forms of killings and violence,'' the separatist amalgam said in a statement.

Expressing sympathy and solidarity with the families of the deceased and people of Rajouri, the amalgam said it shares their grief and prays for speedy recovery of the injured.

''Indiscriminate and irreparable loss of human lives in Jammu and Kashmir is the tragedy of this region which we are witnessing for the last more than three decades. To break this vortex and address the root cause, Hurriyat has always advocated dialogue among stakeholders,'' it added. The Hurriyat said unilateral decisions and actions ''cannot undo the conflict nor end it''. Four civilians were killed and six others injured when terrorists opened fire on three houses of the minority community in the village in the border district of Rajouri Sunday evening, officials had said.

