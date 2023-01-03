Left Menu

Maha: Stalker who attacked woman arrested in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 03-01-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 20:02 IST
Maha: Stalker who attacked woman arrested in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man accused of attacking a young woman after she rejected his marriage proposal was arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday.

The man attacked the 18-year-old woman, who was preparing for the police recruitment test, with a sharp weapon on the early morning of December 29 in Dongripada village, said a police official.

The woman was seriously wounded in the attack.

The accused had been stalking her for the last one month, asking her to marry him. When she rejected his proposal, he tried to kill her, the woman stated in her complaint.

A case of attempt to murder was registered under IPC section 307 at Kasa police station and the accused, who had absconded, was nabbed from Dongripada on Tuesday, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023