Maha: Stalker who attacked woman arrested in Palghar

A 20-year-old man accused of attacking a young woman after she rejected his marriage proposal was arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday.

The man attacked the 18-year-old woman, who was preparing for the police recruitment test, with a sharp weapon on the early morning of December 29 in Dongripada village, said a police official.

The woman was seriously wounded in the attack.

The accused had been stalking her for the last one month, asking her to marry him. When she rejected his proposal, he tried to kill her, the woman stated in her complaint.

A case of attempt to murder was registered under IPC section 307 at Kasa police station and the accused, who had absconded, was nabbed from Dongripada on Tuesday, the official said.

