2 drug smugglers arrested with 5 kg morphine in UP

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 03-01-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 20:02 IST
Two drug smugglers were arrested here on Tuesday with 5 kg morphine worth Rs 5 crore in the international market, police said.

The accused, Mohd. Kalim and Virju alias Brijlal Gautam, were arrested from Manjilepur village trisection under Jahangirabad police station, they said.

Plastic packets containing 5 kg morphine were seized from the possession of Kalim and Gautam. The seized contraband is worth around Rs 5 crore in the international market, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashutosh Mishra said at a press conference.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused, he said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that their gang was involved in smuggling morphine in Barabanki, Sitapur, Lucknow and neighbouring districts, the ASP said.

They told police that their associate Sufiyan procures crude material from other states and refines it with chemicals to make fine morphine. The morphine is then supplied by Kalim and Gautam in large quantities to various places across districts, he said.

The two were arrested when they were on their way to Sitapur to supply morphine. Efforts are on to arrest Sufiyan, a resident of Sahadatganj town under Masauli police station area here, Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

