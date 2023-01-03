Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Tuesday

Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 3: * SC said there can be no additional restrictions on freedom of speech for public functionaries and held that a minister's statement cannot be attributed ''vicariously'' to the government even when applying the principle of collective responsibility. * SC said a petition seeking an independent probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the last month's hooch tragedy in Bihar which claimed many lives will be heard on January 9.

* SC granted interim bail to suspended Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal in a money laundering case to look after her ailing daughter.

* SC sought a response from the CBI to the bail plea of former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, on several grounds including having already served almost nine years in jail.

* SC said it will consider on January 10 the petition filed by sacked Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt seeking to bring in additional evidence in an appeal filed by him in the Gujarat High Court.

* SC ruled on Tuesday the owners of cinema halls are entitled to set the terms and conditions for sale of food and beverages and can determine whether outside food should be permitted within the theatre precincts.

* SC said it will hear on January 6 the pleas seeking transfer to the apex court of the petitions pending before high courts for recognition of same-sex marriages.

