Two ‘criminals’ killed in encounters with police in UP

Two alleged criminals, carrying cash rewards of Rs 50,000 on their heads, were killed in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Tuesday.

Three policemen were also injured in the exchange of fire in the two incidents, they added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said the encounters took place on Monday night under Kotwali Nagar and Pahasu police stations.

In the first incident, police, acting on a tip-off, waited for a criminal, Abdul, at a place in Murtazabad-Bhatwara village in the Pahasu area, he said.

On seeing the policemen, Abdul, accompanied by an aide, opened fire at them. The fire was retaliated and Abdul received grievous gunshot injuries while his aide fled, the SSP said.

Abdul later died in a hospital during treatment, he added.

In another incident, acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap against a criminal, Ashish, at a place in the Kotwali area, Kumar said.

On Seeing the police, Ashish, accompanied by a person, opened fire, which was retaliated, he said.

In the exchange of fire, Ashish received serious gunshot injuries, the SSP said, adding he later died in a hospital.

His accomplice fled, the police officer added.

A few policemen were injured in the second encounter and have been admitted to a hospital, he said.

Both criminals were carrying a prize money of Rs 50,000 each on their heads, Kumar said.

A few days ago, a robbery had taken place in a jewellery shop in Kotwali Nagar police station area and both were wanted in this case, he said, adding the duo was also wanted in other cases, the SSP said.

While Ashish had 13 cases registered against him in Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr and Aligarh, five cases were pending against Abdul in Bulandshahr, police said.

The policemen who were injured are sub-inspector Parvez Chowdhary, head constable Sitam Singh and constable Virender Singh, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)