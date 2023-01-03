Left Menu

CBI searches premises of WCL official's premises in disproportionate assets case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at residential and office premises of an officer of Western Coalfields Limited WCL in a disproportionate assets case in Maharashtras Nagpur, an official said.The searches were conducted at the accused officials premises in Nagpur and Umred, the official said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at residential and office premises of an officer of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) in a disproportionate assets case in Maharashtra's Nagpur, an official said.

The searches were conducted at the accused official's premises in Nagpur and Umred, the official said. A case under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused official on December 29, 2022, said M S Khan, deputy inspector general and head of branch of CBI, ACB Nagpur.

As per a release, the WCL official had allegedly amassed assets worth more than Rs 67 lakh disproportionate to his known sources of income. At least seven incriminating documents were seized from the accused's possession during the searches, it stated.

