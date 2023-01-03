Left Menu

Armed Pak intruder shot dead by BSF along Punjab border

PTI | Newdelhi/Chandigarh | Updated: 03-01-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 20:32 IST
An armed Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The infiltration bid was detected near a village, named Dariya Mansoor, in Amritsar district around 8 am and the troops subsequently recovered the body of a man, who was aged around 45-50 years, along with a weapon there. The area falls under BSF's Gurdaspur sector. ''At about 0830 hours, BSF troops of border post Channa in Gurdaspur sector observed suspected movement of an armed Pak intruder ahead of the fence. The suspected intruder was challenged and neutralised by the troops,'' a BSF spokesperson said.

He said a pump action gun along with six yellow-colour live cartridges bearing 'Made in Pakistan' markings were found near the body of the Pakistani ''miscreant''.

The recovered gun is a sophisticated and modified weapon, BSF officials said.

It was earlier informed by BSF officials that there were two incidents of intrusion, but later they clarified it to be a single incident.

This was the first incident in 2023 where a Pakistani intruder was killed at the 2,289 km-long front that runs along Jammu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab on India's western flank. The BSF is mandated to guard this front. In 2022, the BSF had killed two infiltrators and apprehended 23 Pakistanis along the 553-km-long India-Pakistan international border in Punjab. The force also recovered 1 kg of suspected heroin from a drone it retrieved on Monday, which it had shot down in the Kassowal area of the Gurdaspur sector on December 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

