STI and STEM to play crucial roles in realising PM Modi’s vision and mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Dr Jitendra Singh

Interacting with media on the sidelines of the Indian Science Congress here today, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology & Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, India is determined to live up to global benchmarks to be able to play global role in the years to come and realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the focal theme of this year's Science Congress as "Science & Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment" was quite appropriate and thoughtful.

The Minister said, the Conference will deliberate on holistic growth, circular economies and sustainable goals, while at the same time address the possible obstacles to the growth of women in science & technology.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that in the last 8 and a half years of Modi Government, India has scaled many new heights in Science, Technology and Innovation and taken Bold Decisions like Unlocking the Space Sector to allow the private industry to realise the full potential of Aviation Ecosystem. He said to press persons in response to some questions that decisions like Cabinet Approval for Geospatial Guidelines, Drone Policy and Modi' Stress on Blue Economy will definitely propel India among the top 5 Nations in the World in the next decade.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that india has reached at 40th Position in Global Innovation Index ranking 2022, 3rd in World Research Publications and 3rd in new start up Eco-system which indicates the special focus by Prime Minister on science, technology, and innovation which has fired the imagination of the youth in the country to innovate and solve problems with new ideas.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, by the year 2050, it is estimated that our global population will likely reach 9 billion people. And we have to ensure that every single one of these people will be able to enjoy a substantial quality of life without being detrimental to our natural resources & environment. He said, Sustainable Development can be said to be Development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

The 108th Indian Science Congress will discuss issues of Sustainable development, Women empowerment and the role of Science & Technology in achieving this in all its dimensions, the Minister added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, STI and STEM will play crucial roles in realising Prime Minister Modi's vision and mission of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Dr Jitendra Singh also informed that In 2023, India under PM Narendra Modi reiterates its stature in the international fora as the host of G20 as well as the Nation on whose proposal the world is observing International Year of Millets.

Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology Dr S Chandrasekhar shared with media the whole itenary G-20 as well as S-20 Meets of all the six Science Departments under Dr Jitendra Singh like DST, DBT, CSIR, DoS, DAE and Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, Dr Ajay Kr Sood, Secretary, DSIR, Dr N Kalaiselvi, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences Dr M Ravichandran and senior officials of both the Ministries were present during the press conference.

(With Inputs from PIB)