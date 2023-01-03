Left Menu

Grad student accused of Idaho college slayings to appear in court

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 20:52 IST
The graduate student accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death more than six weeks ago is scheduled to appear in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday to determine whether he will return to Idaho immediately to face charges there. Bryan Kohberger, 28, who has been working towards a criminal justice PhD degree at Washington State University, has been jailed since he was taken into custody last Thursday in eastern Pennsylvania. If he waives extradition at Tuesday's court hearing, he will be sent to Idaho to face four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.

The crime stunned the small college town of Moscow in northwestern Idaho, where the four victims - three women and one man, all in their early 20s - were found dead on the morning of Nov. 13 in the women's house. The victims - identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho - all suffered multiple stab wounds, authorities said. Chapin was Kernodle's boyfriend.

Two other female roommates in the house at the time of the killings were unharmed, apparently having slept through the attack. Kernodle and Chapin had attended a party the night before, while best friends Mogen and Goncalves had visited a local bar and food truck, with both couples returning to the house around 2 a.m. Authorities have said the slayings occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Authorities have not publicly identified a motive for the killings. Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger has been studying, is about 10 miles from the University of Idaho campus.

He was visiting family in Pennsylvania when he was arrested, according to media reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

