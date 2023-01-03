Left Menu

Haryana: Interstate gang of vehicle lifters busted, 4 nabbed

Sadruddin alias Sadar was also wanted in five cases of vehicle theft and ATM robbery and 15 cases have been registered against him in UP and Rajasthan.

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 21:28 IST
Haryana: Interstate gang of vehicle lifters busted, 4 nabbed
  • Country:
  • India

The police have busted an interstate gang of vehicle lifters and arrested four men, including its kingpin, officials said on Tuesday. A stolen car, three country-made pistols, eight cartridges, three master keys and two fake number plates have been seized from their possession, they said.

A total 73 cases were registered against all four in Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, police said.

The accused have been identified as Ikram alias Akram (30), Ajaruddin alias Ajru (30), both residents of Jaimat village, and Sadruddin alias Sadar (24) and Azad (26), residents of Rithat village in Nuh, police said. Ikram is the leader of the gang which was active in UP, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, police said.

Acting on a tip off, the police nabbed the accused late on Monday night from under the Gurnawat railway bridge when they were planning to commit another crime.

Ikram was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 announced by UP Police in a case of robbery registered in Agra, police said, adding that he was involved in 23 cases of robbery, theft, ATM robbery, and extortion in Rajasthan. He was also wanted in 20 cases of robbery registered in Mathura, Hathras, Agar and Noida in UP, Alwar and Jaipur in Rajasthan and Faridabad in Haryana. Sadruddin alias Sadar was also wanted in five cases of vehicle theft and ATM robbery and 15 cases have been registered against him in UP and Rajasthan. A Nuh court had also declared him a proclaimed offender, police said. Ten cases of vehicle lifting are registered against the Ajruddin alias Ajru, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023