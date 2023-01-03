3 held for robbery at Amazon's Greater Noida warehouse on New Year's eve

Three suspects, including two former private security personnel, have been arrested for the robbery at e-retailer Amazon's warehouse in Greater Noida on New Year's Eve, police officials said on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Saad Miya Khan said Rs 12.25 lakh robbed cash has been recovered.

According to the police, on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, the trio had struck the warehouse located in the Surajpur police station limits and held security guards at gunpoint before decamping with the money safe that contained the cash.

''An investigation was launched into the case and three people were identified as suspects. All three -- Raj Kumar, Sachin Kumar and Raja – have been arrested and cent per cent recovery made in the case. The damaged safe containing the cash has been recovered,'' Khan told reporters.

''Notably, it has come to light that Raj Kumar and Sachin have previously worked as security guards at the Amazon warehouse. Sachin had left work some three months ago while Raj Kumar quit recently. They had also roped in Raja, known to Sachin, for the job,'' the officer said.

Khan said the robbery was specifically planned on the New Year's eve as the accused, who have worked at the warehouse, were well-informed with the logistics and knew the movement chain at the facility. ''They knew the details of security at the warehouse and also knew the time around 2-3 AM the security personnel took a break for snacks as the movement of delivery vehicles was also minimal during this hour,'' the additional DCP said.

He said four police teams were probing the matter and the lead about suspects came from CCTV footage which helped in identification of the suspects. Further, the accused were traced with the help of electronic surveillance and manual policing, including a tip-off from informer after which the accused were held from Raj Kumar's house in Shyam Vihar colony of Surajpur. Police have recovered Rs 12.25 lakh cash from the safe along with the broken safe and the grinder used to break it open. Three country-made pistols were seized and the motorcycle used by the trio has also been impounded.

On the motive of the crime, the officer told reporters that Sachin and Raj Kumar were faced with financial debts and as per investigations so far, that was the reason behind the conspiracy.

The FIR has been lodged at the Surajpur police station under Indian Penal Code sections 392 (robbery), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and under provisions of the Arms Act, the police said.

The accused were produced in a local court Tuesday which remanded them in judicial custody, the police added.

