140 cows rescued in Gondia

As many as 140 cows were rescued by police from various places near Paangaon and Kanholi villages in Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said on Tuesday. Unidentified traffickers had kept the animals hidden in groups of eight to 10, said an official. The cattle were kept in inhuman conditions without any fodder or water, he added.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered and further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)