FTX's Bankman-Fried arrives at New York courthouse ahead of expected not guilty plea

Sam Bankman-Fried entered a federal courthouse in Manhattan on Tuesday, Reuters video showed, ahead of a hearing in which he is expected to enter a plea of not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors in his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Bankman-Fried would plead not guilty.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 23:24 IST
Sam Bankman-Fried entered a federal courthouse in Manhattan on Tuesday, Reuters video showed, ahead of a hearing in which he is expected to enter a plea of not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors in his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Bankman-Fried is accused of looting billions of dollars in FTX customer deposits to support his Alameda Research hedge fund, buy real estate and make millions of dollars in political contributions, in what prosecutors have called a fraud of epic proportions.

He entered the court wearing a blue suit at around 12:40 p.m. EST (1740 GMT) ahead of a scheduled arraignment at 2 p.m. EST before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Bankman-Fried would plead not guilty. A lawyer for Bankman-Fried did not reply to a request for comment. It is not unusual for criminal defendants to initially plead not guilty. Defendants are free to change their plea at a later date.

