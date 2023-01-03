J-K admin hands over ex gratia relief to families of six persons killed in terrorist attacks in Rajouri

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday visited the families of six people killed in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and handed over ex gratia relief to them sanctioned by the Lieutenant Governor administration, officials said.

A minor boy and a teenage girl were killed when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off on Monday morning, hours after terrorists had shot dead four people in Dhangri village in Rajouri.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased, the officials said.

The divisional commissioner expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and assured them of every possible support and assistance from the administration, they said.

He also visited the GMC Hospital at Rajouri to know about the condition of the people injured in the attacks.

Kumar directed the officials there to provide better treatment to the injured and ensure that their attendants do not feel any inconvenience.

