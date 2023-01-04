Cattle smuggling bids foiled in J&K's Ramban; 343 bovines rescued
The Jammu and Kashmir police have rescued 343 bovines and registered 16 FIRs against alleged smugglers in Ramban district, officials said on Tuesday. Sixteen vehicles used for the purpose were also seized, they said.The police are taking every possible step to curb the bovine smuggling menace, they said.
The Jammu and Kashmir police have rescued 343 bovines and registered 16 FIRs against alleged smugglers in Ramban district, officials said on Tuesday. The cattle smuggling bids were foiled in Chanderkote, Batote and Ramban areas. Sixteen vehicles used for the purpose were also seized, they said.
The police are taking every possible step to curb the bovine smuggling menace, they said.
