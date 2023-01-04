Left Menu

Woman kidnapped, raped in UP's Pilibhit

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 04-01-2023 00:54 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 00:46 IST
Woman kidnapped, raped in UP's Pilibhit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An 18-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Jehanabad Kotwali police station area here, police said on Tuesday.

She was also severely beaten up and given poison when she resisted, police said.

According to a complaint filed with Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Atul Sharma, the incident happened in the early hours of January 1 when the woman's neighbour Kamal forcibly took her to his house by gagging her mouth and allegedly raped her.

When she raised an alarm, she was badly beaten up and forced to drink poison, police said, quoting the complaint.

It also alleged when the woman's family members reached the house of the accused, his family members thrashed her mother badly.

She also alleged the Jehanabad police did not listen to her complaint initially.

The mother has said in the complaint that the condition of her daughter remains critical and she is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pilibhit.

Inspector-in-charge (SHO) of Jehanabad Kotwali Prabhash Kumar said that on the instructions of the Superintendent of Police, a case against Kamal, his brother Sanju, sister Sheetal, mother Maya Devi and father Satyapal was registered on Tuesday evening under relevant sections.

According to the police, the accused have fled after locking the house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

