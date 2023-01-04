Left Menu

Bihar cabinet nod for release of certain prisoners

With the approval of this proposal, now the law department will initiate a process to identify such prisoners, Bihar Law Minister Shamim Ahmad told PTI.A state-level screening committee of the home department has been instructed to review records of prisoners and identify eligible ones languishing in different jails in Bihar. The committee has received recommendations from certain prison authorities in this regard, the minister said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-01-2023 00:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 00:48 IST
Bihar cabinet nod for release of certain prisoners
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government on Tuesday approved a proposal to release certain categories of prisoners serving sentences in various jails of the state, on the occasion of this year's Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations The decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The proposal was brought to the cabinet by the state law department. ''With the approval of this proposal, now the law department will initiate a process to identify such prisoners,'' Bihar Law Minister Shamim Ahmad told PTI.

A state-level screening committee of the home department has been instructed to review records of prisoners and identify eligible ones languishing in different jails in Bihar. The committee has received recommendations from certain prison authorities in this regard, the minister said. The panel will examine them while ensuring that hardened criminals, repeat offenders and those who fall into prohibited categories are not considered for special remission, he clarified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry eye disease

Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023