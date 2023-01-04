New York man sentenced to 2 years for conspiring to steal GE trade secrets for China
A New York man was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison for conspiring to steal General Electric Co's trade secrets to benefit China, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.
Xiaoqing Zheng, 59, of Niskayuna, New York, was convicted of conspiracy to commit economic espionage following a four-week jury trial that ended in March last year, according to the Justice Department.
