New York man sentenced to 2 years for conspiring to steal GE trade secrets for China

A New York man was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison for conspiring to steal General Electric Co's trade secrets to benefit China, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Xiaoqing Zheng, 59, of Niskayuna, New York, was convicted of conspiracy to commit economic espionage following a four-week jury trial that ended in March last year, according to the Justice Department.

