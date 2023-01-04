Russia's defence ministry says 89 killed in Makiivka, blames use of mobile phones
Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 03:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 03:51 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that 89 servicemen were killed in the Ukrainian attack on Makiivka over the weekend, adding the main reason for the attack was unauthorised use of mobile phones by the troops.
"It is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the switching on and massive use - contrary to the prohibition - by personnel of mobile phones in a reach zone of enemy weapons," the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- defence ministry
- Makiivka
- Ukrainian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin says Russian defence ministry should listen to critics on Ukraine progress
Defence Ministry clears Rs 85,000 cr for Zorawar light tanks, mounted howitzers, guided bombs for forces
Defence equipment supplier challenges business suspension order, HC directs Defence ministry to file affidavit
Three killed from falling drone wreckage at Russian military base in Saratov -Defence Ministry
Belarus' defence ministry says it downed Ukrainian S-300 missile