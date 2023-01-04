UAE, China ask UN Security Council to meet over Al Aqsa mosque - diplomats

The United Arab Emirates and China have asked the U.N. Security Council to meet publicly, likely on Thursday, over recent developments at Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, diplomats said on Tuesday.

Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday, a site also revered by Jews, angering the Palestinians and drawing a slew of condemnations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)