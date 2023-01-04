Ukraine: ‘Multiple civilian causalities’ as new year dawns
UN News | Updated: 04-01-2023 06:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 06:29 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Putin says situation extremely difficult in several Ukrainian regions
WRAPUP 2-Putin says situation extremely difficult in Russian-annexed Ukrainian regions
Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has visited the besieged city of Bakhmut, reports AP.
Ukrainian president hails troops in visit to frontline city
Christmas comes early and bittersweet for Eastern Europe's Ukrainian refugees