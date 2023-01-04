Left Menu

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Indianapolis mall

PTI | Indianapolis | Updated: 04-01-2023 08:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 08:38 IST
A juvenile male was killed and a second male was wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis shopping mall Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 8 pm outside the Castleton Square Mall on the city's far northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The wounded victim was in stable condition, police said.

A suspect was in custody, police said.

An altercation occurred before the gunfire, police said.

In July 2021, one person was shot inside the mall. At least two shootings occurred at Greenwood Park Mall, south of the city, in 2022.

