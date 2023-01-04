Left Menu

Couple found hanging from tree in UP's Hardoi

PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 04-01-2023 08:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 08:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of a couple were found hanging from a tree at a village in Tadiwa police station limits here, officials said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, local villagers informed the police that the bodies of the 21-year-old man and the 19-year-old woman were hanging from a tree in an agriculture field. The police recovered the bodies and sent them for post mortem, Additional Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar Singh said. During investigations, it was found that the couple had been in a relationship for the last two years but their family members were against it.

The villagers claimed that the duo committed suicide as their relatives were against their relationship, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

