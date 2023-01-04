Labourer electrocuted while working on bridge in Palghar

A 29-year-old labourer died of electrocution while working on a bridge on the Surya river in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday when the bridge renovation work was underway on Chillar Boisar road in Lalonde village, an official from Manor police station said.

The worker got electrocuted when an iron rod accidentally came in contact with a high tension wire passing over the bridge, he said. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The body of the victim, who hailed from Bihar, was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The Manor police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it, the official said.

