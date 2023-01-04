Delhi Police ASI causes accident, leads to six-car pileup

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police allegedly rammed into six vehicles, including a PCR van, with his car in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Mor area, officials said. The accident occurred around 12.30 am on Wednesday. Six vehicles, including a PCR van, were damaged when the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) rammed into them at a red light in Dwarka Mor, the police said. Three medico-legal cases have been received from hospitals related to the accident but none of the injuries are serious, they added. The offending car is a private vehicle of an ASI of Delhi Police posted in the Outer District, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said. He was injured in the accident. A case has been registered against him and further legal action is being taken. His blood samples are being kept for alcohol content analysis, Vardhan added.

The ASI was returning from duty when the accident occurred. He first hit a car belonging to an ASI of Sultanpuri police station. The Sultanpuri police station ASI's car then hit another car, leading to a pileup, the police said. The accused ASI denied that he was drunk at the time but said he got distracted after he received a call, they added.

