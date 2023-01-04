Left Menu

Mexico sends armed forces to border state after prison jailbreak sparks manhunt

Authorities also sacked the director of the prison, from which at least 30 inmates escaped, they said Tuesday. State prosecutors in the border state of Chihuahua said Alejandro Alvarado, head of the Juarez prison, had been dismissed, and is also under investigation for his possible role in the jailbreak, alongside others. On Monday night, Chihuahua's government said seven people had died during subsequent police clashes as part of the hunt to find the escaped inmates.

Reuters | Mexicocity | Updated: 04-01-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 10:51 IST
Mexico sends armed forces to border state after prison jailbreak sparks manhunt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's defense ministry said on Tuesday it had flown 200 military personnel to the northern border city of Juarez to fight organized crime there, days after a deadly prison riot led to a manhunt for escaped convicts. Authorities also sacked the director of the prison, from which at least 30 inmates escaped, they said Tuesday.

State prosecutors in the border state of Chihuahua said Alejandro Alvarado, head of the Juarez prison, had been dismissed, and is also under investigation for his possible role in the jailbreak, alongside others. On Sunday, 19 people died after gunmen attacked the prison a few miles south of El Paso, Texas, killing guards and inmates and triggering a mass escape that included cartel kingpin Ernesto Alfredo Pinon de la Cruz, also known as "El Neto."

Federal authorities arrived to restore order, later finding a "VIP zone" in the state-run prison with drugs and money. Prisoners' relatives queued outside the prison on Tuesday, some asking to speak to authorities.

Maria Luisa Pena, an inmate's aunt, told Reuters authorities had yet to give her information about her nephew's situation. "We're worried," she said, "We want to know what's happening with our relatives, we want them to tell us something."

"We're all humans, aren't we? We all make mistakes. Now many of us want the opportunity to know what's happening with our relatives," added an inmate's wife, who was not identified. On Monday night, Chihuahua's government said seven people had died during subsequent police clashes as part of the hunt to find the escaped inmates. Two of the dead were police.

Sunday's incident resulted in one of the highest death tolls from prison violence in Mexico in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
3
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global
4
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023