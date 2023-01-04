Maha: Man duped of Rs 11.25 lakh with offer of 'work from home' job; 1 held

A man was allegedly cheated of Rs 11.25 lakh through an online offer of a ''work from home'' job in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The police have arrested one person in this connection.

The victim had come across an advertisement on a social media platform about such a job offer.

He was directed to a link on an online messaging service where he was asked to make certain payments for the job offer and have a good income, a police release said. The victim made payments worth Rs 11.25 lakh from time-to-time, it said. When he did not get the job as promised, he lodged a police complaint on Monday.

The cyber cell of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police started a probe into the matter and found the money was credited to a bank account. The police traced the account holder, Ashokkumar Ramsamuj Arya, and arrested him on Tuesday, the release said.

A probe was on into the case, it added. The police also appealed to people not to fall prey to such fake job offers on social media.

