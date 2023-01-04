Left Menu

Woman stabbed by friend over minor argument in Delhi

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her friend following a fallout between them in northwest Delhis Adarsh Nagar, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place on Monday afternoon.The accused, identified as Sukhvinder Singh 22, has been arrested, the police said and added that the victims condition was stable.Singh and the victim had been friends for a long time but the victim ostensibly stopped talking to him after a minor argument.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her friend following a fallout between them in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon.

The accused, identified as Sukhvinder Singh (22), has been arrested, the police said and added that the victim's condition was stable.

Singh and the victim had been friends for a long time but the victim ostensibly stopped talking to him after a minor argument. On Monday, Singh called her near her house and confronted her for not talking to him. When the victim remained quiet, Singh stabbed her and fled, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station. The accused was apprehended on Tuesday while he was returning to Delhi from Ambala, she said.

