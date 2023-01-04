3 held for gambling in Palghar, Rs 7.95 lakh seized

Police have arrested three persons on charges of gambling after raiding a flat in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the flat in Padmavati Nagar of Virar town on Tuesday.

The three persons, in the age group of 40 to 47 years, were nabbed for allegedly being involved in gambling, the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police said in a release.

The police seized Rs 7.95 lakh cash, mobile phones and a printer from the accused, it said.

The three accused have been booked under provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, the police added.

