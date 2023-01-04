Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 11:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 11:30 IST
CBI books railway engineer for amassing assets 219 pc more than known sources of income
The CBI has booked an assistant divisional engineer posted at Central Railway in Nagpur for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 1.62 crore in six years, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said.

In its FIR registered on Tuesday, the probe agency alleged that Awadh Bihari Chaturvedi, while posted as an assistant divisional engineer (south), Central Railway Bhusawal and Nagpur, indulged in ''corrupt and illegal practices'' between January 1, 2016, and March 31, 2022.

It claimed that during the period, Chaturvedi amassed over Rs 1.62 crore illicit assets, which is 219 per cent more than his known sources of income.

The agency has invoked provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the official.

The CBI has alleged that Chaturvedi, who started as a junior engineer in 1994, had assets of Rs 86.89 lakh in 2016, which spiralled to over Rs 2.72 crore in March 2022.

By computing his assets and liabilities, the CBI deduced that he had amassed Rs 1.62 crore, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

