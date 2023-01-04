Left Menu

TN: Sanitation worker couple killed after govt bus knocks them down

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 04-01-2023 11:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 11:53 IST
TN: Sanitation worker couple killed after govt bus knocks them down
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two sanitation workers died after a government bus hit the cycle they were riding on while heading for work here on Wednesday, police said.

The couple, employed as contract workers, were going to attend duty on their cycle, when the accident occurred around 5.30 am in Puluvampatti panchayat on the outskirts of the city, they further said.

The couple -- Rajendran and Devi -- fell down upon impact and died on the spot, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem to the government hospital here, they said.

The bus driver apparently did not know that the cycle got knocked down and he continued his onward journey, police said. Bus driver Kuberan later surrendered in a nearby police station.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023