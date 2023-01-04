Left Menu

Myanmar junta to free more than 7,000 prisoners under amnesty -MRTV

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 04-01-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 12:42 IST
Myanmar junta to free more than 7,000 prisoners under amnesty -MRTV
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Myanmar's military government will release 7,012 prisoners under an amnesty to mark the Southeast Asian country's independence day, state broadcaster MRTV reported on Wednesday.

MRTV said prisoners convicted of murder and rape, or jailed for charges related to explosives, unlawful association, weapons, drugs and corruption, would not be released.

It was not immediately clear if any political detainees would be freed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

