Case against couple for insulting, manhandling woman in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-01-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 12:46 IST
Police have registered a case against a couple for allegedly insulting and manhandling a woman in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Kalwa area on Monday when the woman saw her neighbour's two daughters fighting over an ice cream.

When she asked the neighbour to attend to his daughters, he got angry, an official from Kalwa police station said quoting the woman's complaint. The man and his wife then allegedly abused the complainant and pushed her aside, he said.

The accused also allegedly manhandled the complainant's husband and son when they intervened to save her, the official said. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused couple under Indian Penal Code Sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention), he said. No arrest has been made so far in this connection, the police added.

