Gujarat: Ganja worth Rs 1.33 cr concealed as medicinal tablets seized; 5 persons held

Police have seized 1,334 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.33 crore concealed as medicinal tablets from a bus in Gujarat's Bharuch city and arrested five persons in this connection, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Bharuch police's Special Operations Group kept a watch near Zadeshwar crossroad on the city's outskirts on Tuesday and intercepted the private bus which was on way to Surat in Gujarat from Uttar Pradesh, the SOG said in a press release.

The police arrested three bus passengers, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, after seizing ganja which was being transported to Surat, it said.

The contraband was mixed with Ayurvedic medicines, turned into pills and packaged accordingly to mislead the law enforcement agencies, the release said.

The police also arrested two ''receivers'' (of the drug) from Surat. They also declared two other persons, one from Uttar Pradesh and another from Surat, as wanted in the case.

The bus used to smuggle the contraband was also impounded, it said. An FIR was registered at Bharuch 'C' division police station against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added.

