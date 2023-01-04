Two brothers killed, one injured in road accident in UP's Fatehpur

Two brothers were killed while another was injured after being crushed under a tractor-trolley here on Wednesday, police said.

The accident happened near Sahili village under Malwa police station area, they said.

Virendra Singh (25) and his cousin brothers Chotu Singh (24) and Nagendra Singh (23) had gone to buy fodder in a tractor it overturned, Station House Officer (SHO) Alok Kumar Pandey said The injured were rushed to a hospital where Virendra and Chotu were declared dead by the doctors while Nagendra is undergoing treatment, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

