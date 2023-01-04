UP: Occultist arrested for killing cleric following dispute, say police

Haryana Police have arrested a man, who they claimed was an occultist, for allegedly killing a cleric whose body was recovered from an under-construction house in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh.

Wasim (30) went missing from Haryana's Panipat on December 31 and his body was found on Tuesday, police sources said here.

The body was recovered by the Haryana Police on the information of Dilshad, an occultist, who has been arrested, they said.

During interrogation, Dilshad confessed that he killed Wasim with the help of his friend Farman following a dispute. They later dumped the body in an under-construction house, police sources said.

A search is on to nab the absconding accused, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)