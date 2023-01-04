Left Menu

MP: Man accused of raping minor girl in Betul arrested

After the girl informed her parents about the alleged offence, her relatives and locals had set ablaze two vehicles of the accused on Monday, leading to tension in the area, an official earlier said.Police had then rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, he had said. The police had also registered offences against those who indulged in violence after the incident, they added.

MP: Man accused of raping minor girl in Betul arrested
Police have arrested a flour mill owner accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Betul city, an official said on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old accused, Ramesh Gulhane, a former member of the local civic body, surrendered before the police on Tuesday night following which he was taken into custody.

The incident had taken place in Azad Ward area on Monday evening following which five police teams were searching for him. The accused reached the police control room and surrendered, district Superintendent of Police Simala Prasad said.

After the girl informed her parents about the alleged offence, her relatives and locals had set ablaze two vehicles of the accused on Monday, leading to tension in the area, an official earlier said.

Police had then rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, he had said. A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. The police had also registered offences against those who indulged in violence after the incident, they added.

