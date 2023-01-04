Idols found damaged in temple in UP's Sambhal

Three idols were found damaged in a temple here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at a local Shiva temple in Sadat Badi area, they said.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said two groups of temple priests have accused each other of the incident. There is an ongoing legal dispute among some priests over the temple, he said. An FIR is being filed in the matter and further investigation is underway, the SP said.

