Woman hangs self in Thane; husband booked for suicide abetment

A 32-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Betavade village in Diva area on Tuesday, an official from Mumbra police station said. Based on a complaint filed by the woman's brother, the Mumbra police registered a case against her husband on the charge of abetment of suicide under Indian Penal Code Section 306, he said.

No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding that a probe was on into the case.

The woman's husband doubted her character. He used to quarrel with her over petty issues, beat her up and harass her mentally following which she committed suicide, the police said quoting the complaint. The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.