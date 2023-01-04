Old shell recovered, defused in J-K's Anantnag

An old shell was recovered and defused in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Wednesday.

The rusted old shell was recovered late on Tuesday at Sunglan in the Chittergul area of Shangus in the south Kashmir district, they said.

A Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot early on Wednesday and defused the shell.

