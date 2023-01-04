Left Menu

Mehrauli killing case: Hair, bones recovered by police confirmed to be of Shradha Walkar

Hair and bone samples sent for DNA mitochondrial profiling by police have been confirmed to be of Shradha Walkar who was killed by her 28-year-old live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, a senior official said here on Wednesday.The bones and hair were recovered during searches from forest areas of Delhi NCR including Gurgaon and Mehrauli, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 15:58 IST
Mehrauli killing case: Hair, bones recovered by police confirmed to be of Shradha Walkar
Shraddha Walker (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hair and bone samples sent for DNA mitochondrial profiling by police have been confirmed to be of Shradha Walkar who was killed by her 28-year-old live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

The bones and hair were recovered during searches from forest areas of Delhi NCR including Gurgaon and Mehrauli, the police said. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said the bone and hair samples from which DNA could not be extracted were sent to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) Hyderabad for 'DNA Mitochondrial profiling'.

''On Wednesday, we received the result of the examination. One piece of bone and bunch of hair purported to be of deceased have matched with that of her father and brother which establishes the identity of the bone and hair to be that of Shradha Walkar,'' he said. The bones will now be sent for autopsy which will be conducted by a medical board at the AIIMS, he added. The gory details about Walkar's murder shook the entire nation after the Delhi Police on November 12 arrested Poonawala who is currently in judicial custody. After allegedly strangling Walkar on May 18, Poonawala sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping them across the city over several days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023