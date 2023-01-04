Left Menu

Jaya Prada appears in Bareilly court after being served warrant, gets bail

She lost that election to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

Updated: 04-01-2023 16:22 IST
Jaya Prada Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A special court in Rampur granted bail Wednesday to actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada on an arrest warrant it had issued after she failed to turn up before it in a case of election code violation.

The MP-MLA court had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the BJP leader last month after her continued absence from court in the case of violating the model code of conduct during the 2019 General Election.

She had allegedly held an election rally without permission from the local authorities.

The former MP appeared before the court days ahead of the next hearing fixed by the judge when he issued the NBW.

"Jaya Prada appeared in court today and presented her bail application. As the offence is bailable, she was given bail by the court,'' government advocate Amarnath Tiwari said. Jaya Prada left the court premises shortly after securing bail.

The lawyer said two FIRs were lodged against her in April 2019 at different police stations in Rampur district.

Jaya Prada is a former Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur who joined the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. She lost that election to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

