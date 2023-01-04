Left Menu

Delhi cop sets himself ablaze, saved by PCR personnel

According to police, Kuldeep has previously also attempted to set himself ablaze but the reason behind it is unknown.The head constable, who was posted at the secretariat security, is currently under suspension, a senior police officer said.

A Delhi Police head constable set himself on fire at Rafi Marg here on Wednesday, officials said.

The constable, identified as Kuldeep, was saved by the PCR personnel deployed at the spot, they said. According to police, Kuldeep has previously also attempted to set himself ablaze but the reason behind it is unknown.

The head constable, who was posted at the secretariat security, is currently under suspension, a senior police officer said. He did not suffered any major injuries but received burns on his neck and chest, he said.

