ED attaches over Rs 10 cr assets in PMLA probe against ex Maha min Anil Parab

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 10 crore in a money laundering investigation against former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab and others.

Parab, 58, is a Shiv Sena leader from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the party.

He is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the upper house of the legislature, and has held transport and parliamentary affairs portfolios in the state.

He has been questioned by the federal agency in this case earlier.

The agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for the attachment of certain properties in the probe linked to the alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in Dapoli area of Ratnagiri district of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)