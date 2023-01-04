Maha: Walls of Bhatsa dam's left bank canal in Thane district develop breach

The left bank canal of the Bhatsa dam located in Thane district of Maharashtra developed a breach in its walls, leading to inundation of cultivable fields in some downstream villages, officials said on Wednesday. Shahapur tehsildar Neelima Suryavanshi said the breach has widened compared to Tuesday evening when it was reported for the first time.

The tehsildar said the water gushing through the cracks of the canal wall cannot be stopped for now as efforts are underway to plug the breach.

''The Revenue department is assessing the crop loss. The concerned department will decide about the compensation,'' she added. According to villagers and the local MLA, the walls of the left bank canal had developed cracks in the past as well. Shahapur MLA Daulat Daroda said the walls of the canal of the Bhatsa dam develop cracks at least once a year.

''But nothing can be done as funds are not provided for repairs,'' he claimed while speaking to PTI. The Bhatsa dam, located near Shahapur, is the major source of water for the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) and Thane Municipal Corporation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)