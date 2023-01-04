Left Menu

West Bengal: 78-year-old man killed in fire at his house

PTI | Barasat | Updated: 04-01-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 16:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 78-year-old man was killed in a fire at his house in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Muktachak Bhabanipur in the Hasnabad police station area, they said.

The fire broke out at the house due to an electrical short circuit, which led to a gas cylinder explosion, they added.

Locals rescued the man and took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

