West Bengal: 78-year-old man killed in fire at his house

A 78-year-old man was killed in a fire at his house in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Muktachak Bhabanipur in the Hasnabad police station area, they said.

The fire broke out at the house due to an electrical short circuit, which led to a gas cylinder explosion, they added.

Locals rescued the man and took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

