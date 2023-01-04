CBI books two railway officials for amassing assets more than known sources of income

The CBI has booked two railway officials in separate cases for allegedly amassing illicit assets worth crores during their service which they could not satisfactorily account for, officials said Wednesday.

In one of the two FIRs separately registered on Tuesday, the probe agency alleged that Awadh Bihari Chaturvedi, while posted as an assistant divisional engineer (south), Central Railway Bhusawal and Nagpur, indulged in ''corrupt and illegal practices'' between January 1, 2016, and March 31, 2022.

It claimed that during the period, Chaturvedi amassed over Rs 1.62 crore in illicit assets, which is 219 percent more than his known sources of income. The agency has invoked provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the official.

The CBI has alleged that Chaturvedi, who started as a junior engineer in 1994, had assets of Rs 86.89 lakh in 2016, which spiralled to over Rs 2.72 crore in March 2022.

By computing his assets and liabilities, the CBI deduced that he had amassed Rs 1.62 crore, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

The second FIR pertains to former Principal Chief Operation Manager, East Coast Railways in Bhubaneswar, P K Jena, who allegedly amassed disproportionate assets of over Rs 1.92 crore, they said.

The agency has alleged that at the start of the check period on April 1, 2005, Jena had assets worth Rs 4.53 lakh, which appreciated to over Rs 4.33 crore at the end of the check period on March 31, 2020, they said.

After calculating his income and expenses, the CBI alleged that there was no satisfactory explanation for Rs 1.92 crore of assets which it said were 59.09 percent over his genuine sources of income.

