Left Menu

Tiger hide seized in Odisha’s Boudh district

The Special Task Force STF of the Odisha Police seized a hide of Royal Bengal Tiger from a person in Boudh district while a deal was on to sell it for Rs 10 lakh.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-01-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 16:48 IST
Tiger hide seized in Odisha’s Boudh district
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police seized a hide of Royal Bengal Tiger from a person in Boudh district while a deal was on to sell it for Rs 10 lakh. Based on specific information, the STF team conducted a raid near Saluki bridge with the help of officials of the Boudh Forest Division on Tuesday. “We seized the RBT skin while a deal was under process to sell it for Rs 10 lakh. The arrested person, however, claimed that he was engaged by another man to make the deal and he was not the real culprit. The STF has launched a manhunt to nab the prime accused,” a senior official said.

The team also seized a tiger hide and a leopard hide from the possession of an alleged wildlife criminal at Olanda village in the same district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023