Putin sends new hypersonic cruise missiles to Atlantic
The missiles fly at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of over 1,000 km, Shoigu said. Russia, China and the United States are currently in a hypersonic weapons race.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sent off a frigate towards the Altantic and Indian oceans armed with new hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles which he said were unique in the world.
In a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the frigate named "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov", Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon hypersonic weapons. "This time the ship is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system - 'Zircon' - which has no analogues," said Putin, who is engaged in a standoff with the West over his war in Ukraine.
"I would like to wish the crew of the ship success in their service for the good of the Motherland." Shoigu said the Gorshkov would sail to the Atlantic and Indian oceans and to the Mediterranean Sea.
"This ship, armed with 'Zircons', is capable of delivering pinpoint and powerful strikes against the enemy at sea and on land," Shoigu said. Shoigu said the hypersonic missiles, known as either Tsirkon or Zircon, could overcome any missile defence system. The missiles fly at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of over 1,000 km, Shoigu said.
Russia, China and the United States are currently in a hypersonic weapons race. Because of their speeds - above five times the speed of sound - and manoeuvrability, such weapons are seen as a way to gain an edge over any adversary. The target of a hypersonic weapon is much more difficult to calculate than for intercontinential ballistic missiles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australia will urge China to lift trade sanctions-foreign minister
China reports five new COVID deaths for Dec 19 vs 2 a day earlier
'Thermonuclear bad': Top epidemiologist sounds alarm bells on Covid spike in China
Australia seeks to resolve China trade woes as foreign minister heads to Beijing
To counter aggressive China, infrastructure development at full swing in areas bordering LAC